Ethiopia Scores Landmark Diplomatic Achievements in 2012 E.C - Mofa

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has scored a landmark diplomatic achievements during the 2012 E.C by widening its strategic allies and strengthening its relations with various countries of the world in addition to the diplomatic success on the GERD issue, MoFA disclosed.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti told Addis Zemen, that Ethiopia has scored landmark diplomatic achievements during the just ended Ethiopian year. Amb Dina pointed out that the diplomatic success protects Ethiopia's economic, social and political interests.

The successful achievements in the field of diplomacy has strengthening partnership and to keep peace at home and in the region. While attracting foreign direct investment and trade ties were also among the major achievements in the economic diplomacy during the year, Amb. Dina stated.

According to the spokesperson, the year was specifically registered in strengthening friendship with neighboring countries working closely on various issues for common development and prosperity which is bringing new hope for the stability and development of the Horn of Africa. At this time, Ethiopia has strong friendly relations with all its neighbors, he stated.

2012 was the year that "the Ethio-Eritrean relations have been transformed into strong relations and cooperation. The two countries strong relation plays an instrumental role in strengthening cooperation among the Horn of African countries," Dina added.

He also argued that Ethiopia has played a key role for the peaceful transition in Sudan. Relations with Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Djibouti were also further strengthened, he added.

During the year, Ethiopian diaspora community mobilization to keep Ethiopia's national interest was also among the landmark achievements in the diplomacy especially on the issue of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Dina said. Ethiopians in all corners of the world are working hand in hand to support GERD financially and sensitizing the international community about the tripartite negotiation.

Ethiopia has also wisely managed the tripartite talks on GERD to keep its national interest with the principle of using natural resources without significant harm on downstream countries, Amb. Dina said adding that Ethiopia will strengthen its relations with the external world in 2013 E.C .