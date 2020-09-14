Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 79 to 56,256

14 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 79 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56,256 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It also recorded four new deaths, raising the tally from 1,078 to 1,082 in the last 24 hours.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 30 new cases; Kaduna, 17; Ogun, seven; Anambra, five; Kano, four; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akwa Ibom and Katsina, three each; Oyo and Rivers, two each, while Delta, Plateau and Ondo recorded one each.

