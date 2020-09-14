Liberia: CPP Constitutes Independent Review Panel to Investigate Violence in Nimba County

press release

Monrovia — The Independent Review Panel (IRP), recently constituted by the CPP to investigate the violence in Nimba, today met with the leadership of the CPP and representatives from the constituent parties of the CPP.

The Panel and CPP agreed that all constituent parties of the CPP will ensure that their members and supporters will refrain from making public comments concerning the violence and the primaries in Nimba County while the Panel continues its investigation.

The Panel shall convene and meet at any venue of its choosing, but member parties shall make their headquarters available for the work of the Panel; and the Panel may rotate its meeting from time to time.

The Panel also noted that all relevant documents and individuals, including candidates and political leaders, shall be accessible and avail themselves to the Panel, as the Panel may desire and request.

Members of the Panel are independent Liberians with no affiliation with any of the constituent political parties, but were nominated based on the roles on accomplishments in society. Members of the Panel include Amb. Lewis Brown, Madame Roseline Toweh, Mr. AB Kromah,and Cllr. Zeo Mensah, representing the ANC. The panel is expected to submit its findings to the leadership of the CPP no later than September 15, 2020. Among other things, the Panel:

Shall be clothed with the authority to probe any and all facts, circumstances, persons, vicinities, documents, etc.

Shall submit its report with findings and recommendations no later than September 15, 2020;

Decisions shall be by consensus;

In the event of failure to reach a consensus, a majority of three (3) out of the four (4) panel members shall suffice;

In the unlikely event that the panel could not reach a consensus or majority decisions pursuant to counts b & C herein above, the issue(s) of disagreement shall be referred to the Principals of the CPP;

The panel will meet within 24 hours of its establishment and shall elect one of its members to serve as a Chairperson.