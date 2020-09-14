Liberia: 25 Students Graduate From Tribe Pioneering Young Entrepreneurs Boot Camp

press release

Monrovia — Twenty-five high school students were certificated after successfully participating and completing TRIBE's YEBC (Young Entrepreneurs Boot Camp). The YEBC is a five-week hybrid program consisting of virtual learning and in-person activities, primarily focused on Entrepreneurship and Digital Literacy.

These students form part of the pioneering cohort, which was designed with an experiential learning model consisting of masterclasses, on-sites visitations, and social impact project design in addition to entrepreneurship and digital literacy classes. Students visited some leading social enterprises including J-Palm Liberia, The Kreative Zone and the Atlantic Foods Company. During the onsite visits, the participants interacted with the CEOs and through first-hand experience, gathered insights on the challenges, successes and day-to-day operations of these Liberian businesses.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Solomon G. Mahn, the YEBC Program Manager said although the program model was adjusted to work within the pressing constraints created by COVID-19, students had an opportunity to interact with leading Liberian entrepreneurs - an experience that is needed to boost students' confidence and self-esteem.

"The YEBC was implemented to inspire the confidence and build the competence of high school students in Liberia. At TRIBE, we care about the future of work, and the quality of education our students receive. The YEBC is an initial step to the education we reimagine for Liberia: a system where students will be equipped with the network, resources and 21st century skills to succeed in the real world," Mahn said.

"We are glad to take our first big step with the YEBC and excited to have received the overwhelming support from our professional colleagues and amazing partners," Mahn emphasized.

TRIBE proudly partnered with The Kreative Zone, J-Palm Liberia, Mano River Youth Parliament and Youth Connekt Liberia during the implementation of the program.

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Mrs. Joan Taylor applauded TRIBE for implementing the YEBC program and stressed on the need for more innovative programs for high school students in Liberia. Benetta Kollie, member of the YEBC pioneer cohort, made a special remark on behalf of her colleagues.

"The YEBC gave us the opportunity to meet and interact with entrepreneurial leaders who we love and have admired. We learned from their stories, how they overcome challenges and what it means to be an entrepreneur," Benetta stated.

"While we enjoyed the memorable on-site visits, the digital literacy classes exposed us to the importance of technology and this has inspired us to learn more, do more and innovate," she added.

Hon. D. Zoegar Wilson, the Minister of Youth and Sports, expressed delight in the program and emphasized on the ministry's continued support.

"It is with great joy that I want to thank TRIBE Liberia and all its partners for creating a space for these 25 secondary school students who are here today, equipped, empowered and prepared to [endeavor in entrepreneurship] to make a difference in their communities," Hon. Wilson stated.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports is always opened to partnership with organizations which share similar objectives in buttressing the Government's efforts in building the capacity of young people." Hon. Wilson added.

Addressing the gathering, Joseph M. D. Johnson, National Coordinator, Youth Connekt Liberia encouraged the students to continue their pursuit for knowledge and leverage the knowledge gained by starting to address social problems in their schools and communities.

TRIBE is social enterprise inspiring and empowering a new generation of purpose-driven young entrepreneurs, innovators and storytellers. TRIBE is creating innovative programs and digital solutions to improve learning outcomes and to prepare high school students for the future of work.