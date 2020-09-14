Liberia: Man, 40yrs Allegedly Pours Acid On Girlfriend, Three Others in Margibi County

Margibi County — A 40-year-old man identified as Ezekiel Logan has been accused of pouring acid on his girlfriend and three others including children in Duazon, Margibi County.

The victims, Catherine Mento (girlfriend), Teegirl Degbah, Favor Mento and Zetoria Cole are currently undergoing treatment at the Tripple T. Medical Center in Duazon, while Logan is still at large.

Speaking to reporters from her hospital bed, Catherine explained that they were attacked with the acid early Sunday morning at their residence in the Transit Community by her boyfriend, Ezekiel Logan. According to Catherine, she and Logan have been in a relationship for about eleven months, but both stopped living together since August 2020 after he allegedly squandered her money.

She alleged that Mr. Logan mismanaged her US$690 which she acquired as loan from a financial club within her community. She claimed that the acid attack allegedly by Mr. Logan was based on his refusal to return the money.

Said Catherine: "He was the one who early this morning splashed the acid on us. I have been selling food in my community. He misused my money including my business money and the money I credited from a financial club. The first money was L$70,000 and another one in recent time was US$690. So, on August 26 this year, I asked him what he has been doing with all of the money. He did not explain anything go to me. I then told him I can't continue the relationship since he has come to break me down. Since then, we have not been living together."

Lamenting on the acid attack on them, Catherine added: "I have my place in Binda Village in the Transit Community. At 4:00AM this morning (Sunday), we heard a foot sound in our room. When we switched the light on, we saw him standing. Immediately, he splashed the acid on us."

Meanwhile, Representative Tibelrosa Summoh Tarponweh (District #1, the Margibi County) in whose constituency the incident occurred has visited the victims at the clinic and underwrote their medical bills.

Rep. Tarponweh expressed outrage over the situation and vowed to work with the relevant authorities so that the perpetrator can face justice.

"As a father, I am outraged; as a public servant, I am terrified that a man will inflict such harm on innocent women and children. That's violence against women," he said while condemning the act.

"When the community called me, my initial reaction was to provide some funds for them to be treated. Though our resources are limited, we will make sure that they get the best treatment. I will personally invest my time to see the perpetrator faces justice."

Medics at the clinics said that despite the extensive burns, the victims are expected to recover fully. The Liberia National Police said they have launched an investigation and a manhunt for Logan.