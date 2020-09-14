Liberia: Collaborating Political Parties Endorses Simeon Boima Taylor As Senatorial Candidate for Grand Cape Mount County

14 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County - The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) has endorsed Simeon Boima Taylor as its Senatorial Candidate for Grand Cape Mount County in the ensuing December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections.

At an endorsement rally in Robertsport on Sunday, CPP Chairman Mr. Alexander Cummings said the journey to change Grand Cape Mount County begins with the nomination of Mr. Taylor as the people have shown that they are ready to elect him in joining other like-minded Senators to provide leadership for the county and country at large.

Mr. Cummings called on the citizens and supporters to rally and ensure that President George Weah is a one-term President.

The event was graced by top CPP officials including the political leader of the Unity Party, former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

VP Boakai said Mr. Taylor has proven to be consistent over the years and is a suitable candidate to be elected to the Senate.

Also speaking, Rep. Hassan Kaizolu of Montserrado County, on behalf the CPP Legislative Caucus pledged the Caucus support.

The event was also graced by the elders of the county who bestowed their blessings on Mr. Taylor and called on citizens of the county to rally their support behind the CPP Senatorial candidate.

Meanwhile, the endorsement was a stark contrast to the CPP primary conducted recently in Nimba County between Taa Wongbe of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), and Madam Edith Gongloe Weh of the Liberty Party (LP). The event turned bloody when rival supporters clashed and threw objects, including chairs at one another.

The incident raised dark cloud over the collaboration as many became doubtful on whether the union will hold.

But with the show of unity over the selection of Mr. Taylor as the Senatorial candidate of Grand Cape Mount County, there are signs that the CPP will put aside their differences and continue their singular quest, which is to unseat President Weah and the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change comes 2023.

