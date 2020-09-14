Liberia: Police Inspector General Sudue Wants U.S.$6.3 Million Budgetary Increment for Enhanced Capacity

Monrovia — The Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Patrick Sudue has written the House of Representatives seeking an additional budgetary appropriation of US$6,317,831 for its operations in FY2020/2021 to enhance the LNP's capacity in combating crimes and maintaining law and order.

According to Inspector General Subdue, the current allotment of US$15,176,844 was inadequate as more than 95 percent covers personnel cost including salary and other benefits.

The remaining amount, Mr. Sudue said was not enough to fund the many line items and operational activities of the LNP, including but not limited to fuel and lubricants for vehicles and generators' operations, purchase of uniforms and accessories to ensure that police are neatly dressed, purchase of vehicles, repair and maintenance of vehicles and other assets to enhance police response and travel allowances.

The additional amount being requested, Sudue adds, will be used for trainings and special operations including the pending senatorial elections scheduled for December 2020 and rent for private properties hosting police stations across the country.

"From experience and analysis of our past performance, the Liberian National Police has been suppressed and constrained in carrying out its duties and responsibilities due to very minimum budgetary allocation, especially for special operations and goods and services," he said.

Further in his communication, the police boss warned if nothing is done to address the situation, the LNP will suffer more capacity constrained in performing 'effectively and efficiently' or responding swiftly, considering the growing wave of criminalities and hostilities in the country, especially in the wake of upcoming senatorial elections and national referendum scheduled on December 8, 2020.

Writing further, he said there was a very important need for recruitment and training so as to augment the strength of the LNP to be able to deploy all over the country and respond timely to major incidents as they unfold.

The Police often comes under staunch criticisms for its failure or slow response to crimes and violence. Recently, in the wake of the incident in Grand Gedeh County involving the Political leader of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Alexander Cummings and Rep. Yekeh Kolubah who were attacked by a group of people claiming to be supporters of President Weah, the police was blamed by the opposition blog for not doing much to put the situation under control in a timely manner.

However, making a specific reference to the Zwedru Violence in his communication to the House of Representatives, Inspector General Sudue said the recent public disturbance in Grand Gedeh County would have been handled swiftly by the LNP if there were enough manpower deployed in the county. But due to the shortage of manpower, the police were constrained to call on the military for assistance.

He said: "In order to proactively deal with this national security issue, we hereby propose an overall increment of US$6,317,831 so as to augment our allotment for special operations, goods and services, and other unforeseen security situations that may erupt during the fiscal period. This, we believe will enhance the capacity of the Liberian National Police to provide adequate security for all within the borders of the Republic of Liberia to enforce the rule of law and to maintain law and order."

Meanwhile, FrontPage Africa has gathered that because of the sensitive nature of the communication, plenary has opted to discuss the police boss' request behind closed doors.