Liberia: Senator Darius Dillon Responds to Attack On Him From the Superintendent of Montserrado County

Monrovia — Senator Abraham Darius Dillon (LP-Montserrado County) is cautioning Montserrado Superintendent Florence Brandy, to focus more on managing funds given to the county under the County Development Fund than worrying about who manages projects funded by his salary.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica at the weekend, the Senator threw pointed jabs at the superintendent in response to recent comments she made, questioning his decision to establish his own county development council outside the county leadership even though funds to that council is from his salary.

At a political rally for the endorsement of Representative Thomas Fallah, the CDC candidate contesting to unseat the incumbent senator, the Superintendent said, the committee that was established by Senator Dillon lacks independence. "You (Senator Dillon) founded the county council without a member of the Montserrado County being a part of it. Where is that money going? Right back to your pocket," Superintendent Brandy said.

Senator Dillon, following his induction as Montserrado County Senator in 2019, organized what he termed as Montserrado County Development Council which is chaired by Madam Comfort Bedell

In January, Senator Dillon presented a check of US$12,000.00 to the County Development Council for development.

The Senator said: "Florence is on the campaign team of Thomas Fallah in violation of the Code of Conduct. She joined some others to endorse Thomas Fallah at which time she made that loose, reckless and uneducated comments it's a disgrace to Montserrado County."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senator urged the Superintendent to instead focus on her own issues. "I want the superintendent to tell me what they did with the development money for Montserrado County what she and other members of the caucus did with six hundred thousand United States dollars (USD$600,000.00) given by china union for development purposes. Let them account for that money. Why is she behind Thomas Fallah when he is on record for signing for money out of the county development for that goes to his private institution T.Five Institution? This is some of the things that led to the forced resignation of Grace Kpan."

Senator Dillon said his salary has renovated several toilets. "It has done hand pump in port River and making some intervention in Todee area district #1. I want her join me to make salary of five thousand. The superintendent is a CDCian who has refused to meet with me because they are under instruction not do business with me."

Embarrassing and shameful

Senator Dillon has also described as shame and embarrassment, recent decision against Liberia by the US government, banning Mr. Andrew Wonplo, the former Director of Passport from traveling to the US. Senator Dillon is meanwhile requesting the US government to take more of such action against any official of the Liberian government who refuses to practice transparency and accountability. "I think it's a shame and a total embarrassment I think America is in the right position to do what they did and I would think they should do more to any of us, Public officials, since America is our heaven. They should start denying us visa if we don't serve with probity. This is a good start. I want the US to deny us including President Weah visa."