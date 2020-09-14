Nigeria: Akpabio - We'll Revamp NDDC for Optimal Performance

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that the ministry was making relentless efforts to revamp the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and reposition it for optimal performance.

Akpabio noted that his administration would ensure that all issues slowing down productivity and peace in the Commission are resolved.

The minister made the remarks while inaugurating the committee set up to look into some prevailing staff matters in the commission in Abuja, adding that the commission will be rejigged in order to deliver on its mandate.

Akpabio said the ongoing efforts were for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta region.

"Over the years, the NDDC has witnessed varying degrees of challenges especially in the management of the human resource that had led to low morale and dwindling performance of the staff of the commission."

"The effects of these issues have affected the activities and productivity of staff in the commission adding that there is continuous bickering and complaint amongst the management and staff of the commission."

Akpabio stressed that for the Niger Delta region to progress and develop, the NDDC must be rightly positioned both administratively and otherwise to deliver on its mandate.

He further explained that it is in this connection that the committee is set up to examine all prevailing staff matters in the commission with a view to resolving them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The committee members are expected to examine the remote and immediate causes that led to placing some staff on compulsory leave and the deployment of officers in the commission amongst other issues.

The minister stated that henceforth, the operations of the commission would be guided by the provisions of the Public Service Rules, Financial Regulations, the Act setting up NDDC and other Extant Guidelines and Regulations guiding staff and related matters, adding that the committee has three weeks to complete the assignment and submit the report to the ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Babayo Ardo in his speech stated that as part of the peace making and building efforts made by the ministry, Akpabio had granted audience to the NDDC officials who expressed their dissatisfaction at the manner in which they were sent on compulsory leave.

In a bid to address these issues, the minister has directed that a committee, comprising of both officials of the ministry and the NDDC be set up to look into some of the prevailing staff matters in the commission with the aim of resolving these issues and ensuring that peace is restored in the commission and Niger Delta region.

He, therefore, enjoined the committee members to work assiduously to come up with recommendations that will move NDDC and the people of Niger Delta region forward.