South Africa: Stolen Firearms Recovered, Suspect Arrested

13 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A well-coordinated operation between SAPS Gelvandale, the Anti-Gang Unit, Public Order Policing and the K9 unit resulted in the recovery of two stolen firearms and the arrest of a 28 year old suspect.

On Sunday, 13 September 2020 at about 13:40 police acted on information received of possible firearms at two houses in Kobus Road in Helenvale. The houses were tactically approached from both sides blocking any attempts of the occupants from escaping. As police approached, one person from one of the house's started to run and as he ran he threw a firearm in the yard. The 28 year old male was arrested and a 9mm Norinco pistol was recovered. The firearm was reported stolen in Gelvandale in May 2020. A .38 revolver was recovered from the second house in the same street. The serial number was filed off and an enquiry docket has been opened for further investigation.

The arrested suspect will appear in the Gelvandale magistrates' court on Monday 14 September 2020 on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

