South Africa: Trade Unions Unite to Defend Inflation-Beating Salary Increases for Public Servants

The Labour Court in Johannesburg will be the setting for trade unions and the government to duke it out over salary increases for about 1.2 million public servants. Trade unions are presenting a united front to get salary increases of between 4.3% and 5.4%, but the government is not budging, saying it is broke.

The battle over inflation-beating salary increases between the government and trade unions, which represent about 1.2 million public servants, has intensified.

Until recently, trade unions were divided on their approach to persuade the government to deliver on its promise of giving public servants salary increases of between 4.3% and 5.4% - depending on their employment level and take-home pay - from 1 April 2020.

However, public servants - including doctors, nurses, teachers, police, correctional services officers and workers in three spheres of government - have not received salary increases in the current year because the government is broke.

Organised labour and the government have been in a dispute since February when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced a controversial plan to cut the public sector wage bill by R160-billion over the next three years. The National Treasury estimated that salary increases for public servants in the 2020/21...