South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Runs to Help Families Devastated By Covid-19

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

After watching friends lose their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic and seeing his community reeling as many families lost their breadwinners, Godfrey Jacobs decided to help by buying school shoes for children who lost their parents - even when that meant he had to spend lockdown running around his own house. Now he's set to run from Uitenhage to Port Elizabeth in October.

Having been involved in the Colchester community since the age of 19, Godfrey Jacobs was devastated to see the pain and loss that Covid-19 caused in both his own and the broader communities in Nelson Mandela Bay.

"You ask around and you suddenly realise that 90 children in one community lost their parents. I started thinking, what is going to happen when the new school year opens? Who is going to buy them shoes?

"I watch what is happening in my own community and I can see the outbreak is letting up. People are getting ready for a big party in December and then they forget that a new school year will start in January," he said.

"I know what it is to be young and burdened by poverty. I can't take away the sadness of having...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

