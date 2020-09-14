South Africa: IPID Investigating Fatal Phuphuma Shooting

14 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched a probe into the death of three people allegedly at the hands of a police officer in Phuphuma, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.

In a brief statement on Monday, the IPID said it was investigating the incident as a result of police action.

"This is after an incident that occurred in Phuphuma, Ngabayena area in KZN, on the morning of 12 September 2020."

IPID said at the weekend, it received a report alleging that a police officer was involved in this incident.

"The IPID's investigators responded swiftly to the crime scene to conduct an investigation," said the directorate.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested the police officer, who is alleged to have caused the death of three people.

"The allegations are that the police officer fired shots that led to the death of three people. IPID is gathering more valuable information relating to the circumstances that led to this shooting through its investigation process," IPID said.

