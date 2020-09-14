Cameroon: Congo Major Colloquium - President Paul Biya Invited

Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean Claude Gakosso served the invitation to Cameroon's President in an audience granted him at the State House on September 12, 2020.

Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya, has been invited to take part in a Major Colloquium in Congo Brazzaville on October 24, 2020 and deliver a special message to youth of Africa and the world. Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Abroad, Jean Claude Gakosso, handed the invitation from his President, Denis Sassou Nguesso to President Paul Biya on Saturday September 12, 2020 during an audience granted him at the State House by the Cameroon Head of State.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the over 40-minute meeting with President Paul Biya, the emissary of President Denis Sassou Nguesso said though the Colloquium will focus on education, it will however serve as an opportunity for Heads of State to give messages of hope not only to African youth but to the world at large. "More so at a time when racism is on the rise and when we hear demeaning statements on Africa. Do we need to fold our arms and sit? No! We will no longer accept domination, we will no longer accept discrimination and our Heads of State will carry this strong message to the world, to Africa and to our youth," Jean Claude Gakosso said. He underlined that his discussion with President Paul Biya focused on that as well as on the 60th anniversary of independence and the 80th anniversary of Central Africa being the refuge for France after the defeats of the 1940s.

The Congolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Congolese Abroad and President Paul Biya equally used the Saturday's audience to review growing and mutually-beneficial cooperation ties between the two brotherly countries. Minister Jean Claude Gakosso disclosed that President Paul Biya received the invitation with a lot of pleasure and that hopes are high that he will create time within his busy schedule to be in Brazzaville and deliver his highly-awaited message. He stressed on the high esteem the population and leaders of the sub-region have on President Paul Biya, underlining that the message of the Cameroonian leader during the upcoming Congo Major Colloquium will be highly appreciated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The fraternity existing between Yaounde and Brazzaville was demonstrated in the warm reception given the envoy of the Congolese President. The Guard of Honour in place and the State Protocol fully mobilized to showcase Cameroon's legendary hospitality to the Head of State's guest. Minister Jean Claude Gakosso was received on arrival by the Chief of State Protocol, Simon-Pierre Bikele, welcomed at the entrance to Unity Palace by the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, before being ushered to the third-floor office of the Head of State for the discussions. The same conviviality prevailed after the audience, visibly to the satisfaction of the guest of the day who left the State House smiling, obviously so for the fruitful discussions and prospects.