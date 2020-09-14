Ethiopia: 'Taking Untimely Measures Tugs Destruction Over Advantage,' Premier

interview

Today Ethiopia and Ethiopians are welcoming the New Year-2013. In connection with the New Year, the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) held a special exclusive interview with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) that was broadcast on September 08, 2020. The premier deep dived into the bedrock of the current reforms being undertaken, explained the chasm that had put the country into a brink of collapse before the advent of the reform, and dealt with the major achievements undertaken thus far.

Here is excerpt of the translation of the second part of the interview.

Esteemed viewers and listeners, our stay with Premier Dr. Abiy Ahmed continues and we are going to touch upon a range of ideas in relation to the activities carried in the just ended budge year, top national agenda and there are also New Year festive-related tributes.

2012 E.C was a year in which the country faced a multifaceted challenges including COVID-19. What did all these challenges create in the minds of the change engine management or reform actors and what lessons were drawn, too?

There were a number of manmade and natural problems that baffled the system in 2012 E.C. Not only COVID-19 but desert locust also significantly impacted our farming performance. Surprisingly, we made prayer to get rainfall. However, the torrential rain also caused flashflood imposed another challenge on the country. Even there were artificial conflicts, displacements and some sort of unrest here and there in the country. These all helped the newborn reform system to well consolidate and effectively confront new defies and hurdles.

Here, the issue of robust institutions and systems can be cited. Systems which are robust and strong can resist anything they come across and even crash when they encounter power beyond their capacity. However, ours is anti-fragile. When we come across problems, we have drawn lessons and change our time and gain. On many things, we have gained promising feedback and this helps us bring about remarkable changes.

For example, regarding COVID-19, there were guesstimates in Ethiopia reporting that the pandemic will infect some 20 to 30 million people in June and July. Even when we see at the continental level the east does have a minimal number of infections taking a rank from higher to lower south, north, west and east respectively. Though it is relatively low in eastern Africa, undermining Corona is not good at all, in general, as we can easily prevent it applying all the required precaution. As a nation, we have made remarkable strides to bring about change. All in all, we have done exemplary deed from which the entire continent can draw important lessons in various aspects.

A number of achievements were recorded in the just seen off year. A number of projects have also been widely supported by the general public. For example, many have shared Gebeta for the nation project and a number of people have supported the idea and took satisfactory action to help citizenry in need. Other important steps are also taken with regard to pandemic prevention. For instance, masks, sanitizer tools were produced within the shortest time possible. Even test kits are going to be produced soon as it is unaffordable for the country to import from abroad.

Obviously, the first Corona test was sent to South Africa and we were notified about the result, but now we are able to test over 20,000 people. We are working hard to test by far more than to the extent that we can test a million a day starting from scratch--Center identification, lab construction.

All in all, the ended year opened a number of chances for us to do more regarding a number of sectors despite challenges.

With regard to economy, over the last five years country's economy had sharply declined year after year. In the era of CORONA even our export rises up to 14% and we were able to secure a great deal of money. We came up with very promising outcomes following the systematic approach we devised. If we are systematic enough to handle the source of incidents since we have no organized and well-studied problem, we can do many miracles for change tackling the incidents. Since we have always come across incidents, well organized and streamlined way matters the most to timely address.

Many are for the changes brought about concerning political, social and economic reforms over the past two-plus years, especially the respect of human rights. However, some say the reform government has failed to respect rule of law as demanded citing that many are leading life in threat, fear and intimidation. And even, they say, since many are killed here and there, respecting rule of law is beyond the capacity of the incumbent. Why rule of law could hardly be respected as per public demand?

There is high level of thirst and interest for democracy in Ethiopia. On the contrary, there are interests to shape the democracy thirst fit for single handed pattern, simply to quench individuals or groups mere interest against the mass. The concept of democracy comprises three basic things in it. One is acceptance. The government which is accepted by the public is badly needed as it is one of the basic pillars of the system of democratic government. The second is seen in light of public interest, accountability and rule of law. Both are of paramount importance in benefiting the government and the general public since they well work for the government and the society. The problem is when some factions act on the contrary and measures are taken, they didn't accept the measures. If the way they pursue reined, they think that no rule of law is respected as they think they are above the law. Even they created followers who started thinking like this. There was no culture that helped them being prosecuted or taking actions upon them is one of the core concepts of democracy to accept the measures.

Only two options are here. "One, as we undertook earlier, you are allowed; you are not allowed and continue discriminating citizens. Then free media is available because it is only itself. The second option, however, is allowing all concerned and those forces experience things, when they do right left unaccountable, when act otherwise, they are accused or prosecuted, or released, advised recurrently to make steps gradually acceptable. In so doing, progressively, an institution is set up and a nation is built. The question now is did we create a state? Our major goal is establishing state and nation.

State/government is a combination of many institutions like police and defense force. Since these forces were party or group weapons previously, substituting them with nation-oriented institutions is not an easy task. If it is an overnight process, why did we spend 20 to 30 years setting up institutions? Even now we are left with a long journey to help intuitions stand on their own two feet and run activities regardless of race, religion, place of origin and other related social aspects. Hence, setting up these institutions demands us hard work and diligence to make a difference.

From the outset of the reform, there were three things that have to be taken into account. The case of the three "I's". The first 'I' is idea/thought. Yes, it is the issue of peace, prosperity, love, medemer, tranquility and well-being, but this idea should be translated into actions and internalize by individuals, the second 'I'. This entails the incorporation of the idea into the minds of people at large. This has already been done as many are buying the idea. It is not enough, however, for the idea being admired and propagated by a number of individuals, but should be practically and meaningfully applied and rife among the mass. The next, tough and tiring task is setting up institutions. Then, it should be organized into institutions, the third 'I'.

The very important thing here is the police, defense, court and others have to independently act and work for the societal and national welling. Since it was not a revolution, it is inevitable that opponents of the reform are found here and there with money, army, idea and other things. Whenever institutions are gradually set up, those stand against the reform can have ample opportunity to develop sense of belongingness and reap the fruit of setting up institutions, that time they support the reform. I believe that a large tree could never remain a seedling, and this reform will bear fruits soon. Institutions will be set up. What matters here is our systematic way to run activities to meet two ends. This time, people come to the right track and gradually calm down. They would also start thinking that they do have a role to play for national development and discharge their respective responsibilities for the common good.

When we continue ensuring accountability and establishing a legitimate government through election, respecting rule of law and other intended changes can be secured. However, we can't say that at present there are no problems that need to be timely addressed. As I said earlier, for the sale of making the reform sustainable, there are actions to which we have to turn a blind eye and give deaf ear as if we don't see them and hear about them. "If you do something emotionally since you do have a weapon, the outcome will be destruction." So, it needs to be scrupulously scrutinized.

I believe, gradually institutions will be set up, democracy will be built, legitimate government will be created followed by accountability and transparency as well as rule of law will be well respected.

Needless to say, these sorts of predicaments can take place in due course of building democracy. Everybody would unanimously agree on this reality on the ground. Obviously, many lives have been lost because preliminary measures were not taken; citizens have been displaced and exposed to jeopardy. Can we say that we are heading in the right direction in this regard? Is it trouble-free?

Putting all kidding aside, as far as this, we have been catching red-handed myriads of illegal weapons every now and then. We have been as well pouring cold water on those who make an effort to sidetrack the country, and preventing things that can cause danger to the nation. Despondently, citizens have been breathing their last breath by their own compatriots. Honestly speaking, the government cannot hire security guards for each citizen and high school. To achieve the intended target, the general public should stand for peace. But if they come across an armed force, the government can stand by the side of them at the drop of a hat.

Be that as it may, we have been carrying out a wide spectrum of things. A case in point, we have been assessing different bodies working in a range of government institutions. More to the point, some of them have been fired for turning a blind eye when predicaments surfaced in the some parts of the nation. There is a problem with each of us. To the best of my knowledge, all and sundry should work by the sweat of their brows to guard their motherland and achieve the desired goal down the road.

To the surprise of everyone, difficulties have been expectedly surfacing between neighbors. As much as we can, we should endeavor to bridge the gaps and close the loopholes in the shortest time possible. We have been separating the sheep from the goats and taking measures over and over again. But, unless we get an adequate amount of support from the general public, we cannot achieve the intended target almost immediately. Everything should not solely left to the government as it needs the combined effort of all.

It is to be recalled that measures have been taken on leaderships working at different levels. You mentioned this on discussion you had with political parties. Back in the day, measures were not taken when government officials missed the intended target. They may be shifted from one organization to another one, perhaps as penality. Can Property Party take measures against its members when they get off the track?

There are governing principles for Prosperity Parties. For instance, the party considers theft as cancer. If one would like to exercise theft, one cannot be embraced under the umbrella of the party. The most important thing one has to take into account is accountability and other related aspects. If truth be told, we have been able to fire those who failed to save the lives of people and ensure peace and tranquility in the country and what have you.

The spectrum is very wide. Measures have been taken on those who do not abide by the rule of law. Unless they cleanse themselves, achieving the desired goal will not be as easy as falling off a log. We will continue taking the same measures. But we do not take measures unless we get tangible evidence. There are limitations in this regard, of course.

Citizens who have problems at a different time in different parts of the country have been rehabilitated. I would say, the support of the general public has been on the rise time and again. What is your reflection on the process?

Citizens can easily criticize the government along this line. People can put forward criticism in various ways. In most of the world, when one possesses a car, residential house, and wealth, they get insurance. But when they encounter a certain problem they ask the insurance company to pay compensation for the damage.

The system is not convenient for Ethiopia. When a certain problem occurs everybody should work hand-in-glove. The government keeps on doing everything possible. The support we still provide continues. We are making an effort to rehabilitate them. The interest is very wide in different aspects. It is impossible to satisfy the interest of everyone. But the government leaves no stone unturned to fulfill the basic ones.

We have been carrying out our duties and responsibilities by establishing committees.

The cause of the aforementioned problems is believed to be missing the balance. Following the journey we made over the past twenty-seven years, there are inflated ideas between ethnicity and Ethiopianism. What is your take on this?

If we do not keep our balance in terms of beliefs, sexual category, and other related genres, we cannot harvest the fruit of success. Unless we build rational ideas, we cannot live together. We should be able to develop the idea of standing in the shoes of others.

The thing that makes me worry is the poison being sprayed by different people in terms of beliefs and ethnicity. The poison they spread today can affect their children and grandchildren just round the corner. Bad talk, negative thoughts, bad messages, blackmailing and nuclear bombs are the same. No point makes them different. It is to be recalled that America dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima during World War II. After that, they have established a good rapport and managed to establish peace. They as well have carried out a range of development activities. Up to now, children with down syndrome are being born.

In the case of us, throwing insults, negative thoughts, unnecessary speeches, and whatnot will force us incur a big price to our children. We are arguing over things that had been done yesterday instead of correcting our mistakes and thinking the fact that there are good and bad deeds over people's mistakes.

Some people consider yesterday as regimes of angles. Ethiopians have been governed by people, not angles. Some of them make it satanic with diabolic spirit. Unless we move forward drawing important lessons from the mistakes of ancestors and correcting their mistakes, it will be easier said than done to continue as a country. We should stand somewhere. We should forgive one another to build a great nation and live in a harmonious fashion.