Egypt reports 153 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths, 900 recoveries

The Health Ministry said on Sunday 13/9/2020 that 153 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 101,009.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 21 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,648.

As many as 900 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 84,161 so far, the spokesman said.