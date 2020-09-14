Nigeria: Bauchi Centre Treats 31 Fistula Patients - Director

14 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Thirty-one women living with Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) in Bauchi communities have been successfully treated at Gamawa General Hospital, now a Fistula Treatment Centre, in the Gamawa local government area of the state.

The Director, Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN), Musa Isa, made this known while giving an update on the five-day Free Fistula Repair Campaign at Gamawa General Hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was funded by the Canadian Government, under the Global Affairs Canada Gender-Based Violence/Harmful Traditional Practices (GBV/HTP) project.

The five-day campaign started from September 7 and ended on September 11.

The free fistula repair was a collaboration by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the Bauchi State Ministry of Health and the Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN).

Mr Isa said that the 31 repaired VVF patients were among the 53 women living with fistula mobilised from the communities.

He added that "all the women treated are recuperating well, thanks to Bauchi State Ministry of Health and thanks to our surgeons and the team.

"One of the patients, a nine-year-old girl, had leaking urine as a result of rape, while two other patients were victims of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), aged 11 years and 14 years.

"Another two of the patients, aged six years and 16 years, had been living with congenital fistula."

According to him, the Gamawa Fistula Treatment Centre has two doctors and four nurses, trained in basic fistula management.

"They will continue to conduct routine repairs."

The centre director thanked the government and people of Canada for making it possible to have a VVF treatment centre at Gamawa in Bauchi State.

He urged women and girls living with the condition from any part of the country to register at the centre for surgery to solve the problem.

NAN reports that VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence.

The condition could be caused by prolonged labour during childbirth, rape or FGM.

However, it could be repaired through surgery.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.