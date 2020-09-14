Morocco: Results of Libyan Dialogue in Morocco, a Roadmap for Settlement of Libyan Crisis - Organization

14 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — The Afro-Asian People's Solidarity Organisation has underlined that the results of the Libyan Dialogue, held in the Moroccan city of Bouznika, represent a roadmap for the settlement of the Libyan crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Organization stressed that the sessions of this dialogue were positive, adding that the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk have reached important agreements on the ceasefire and sovereign positions.

The Organization expressed on this occasion its gratitude to Morocco for the role it played in bringing the views of the two parties closer together, that led into a Libyan political solution that ends the conflict and meets the aspirations of the people of that country to a decent life.

It also expressed its support for the initiatives of the Kingdom of Morocco aimed at organizing and hosting constructive inter-Libyan meetings with a view to achieving a consensual political and peaceful solution, in the interest of the Libyan people.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.