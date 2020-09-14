Morocco: Results of Libyan Dialogue in Morocco, a Roadmap for Settlement of Libyan Crisis - Organization

Cairo — The Afro-Asian People's Solidarity Organisation has underlined that the results of the Libyan Dialogue, held in the Moroccan city of Bouznika, represent a roadmap for the settlement of the Libyan crisis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Organization stressed that the sessions of this dialogue were positive, adding that the delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Parliament of Tobruk have reached important agreements on the ceasefire and sovereign positions.

The Organization expressed on this occasion its gratitude to Morocco for the role it played in bringing the views of the two parties closer together, that led into a Libyan political solution that ends the conflict and meets the aspirations of the people of that country to a decent life.

It also expressed its support for the initiatives of the Kingdom of Morocco aimed at organizing and hosting constructive inter-Libyan meetings with a view to achieving a consensual political and peaceful solution, in the interest of the Libyan people.