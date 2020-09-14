Tunisia: Mechichi Visits Schools in Tunis, Ben Arous and Zaghouan

14 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi paid visit on Sunday to several schools in downtown Tunis and in the governorates of Ben Arous and Zaghouan. He took cognisance of a number of deficiencies which, he said, do not fit into "the image of Tunisia 2020."

"It is unacceptable today that students have not access to the most basic needs, such as running water and sanitation facilities," the PM said at the end of unannounced visits.

Public schools must regain their real role of social advancement. The government is determined to help restore the important status of public schools by redoubling efforts to address these shortfalls, the Premier added.

Mechichi visited the primary schools of El Fahes (Zaghouan) and El Mhamdia (Ben Arous) and a middle school in el Ouardia (Tunis)

This visit follows others on Saturday with Education Minister Fathi Slaouti in the governorates of Tunis and Ben Arous. It falls in line with preparations for the 2020/2021 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

