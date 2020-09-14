Nigeria: Train Rams Into Bus in Lagos

14 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

A moving train rammed into a Volkswagen bus at Oshodi area of Lagos on Monday.

The accident occurred around 8:15 a.m.

Details of the accident are still sketchy but the bus appears to have been on the rail track.

The Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were at the scene at the time of this report and shared pictures of the accident.

"A train ran into a Volkswagen T4 bus at the ARENA crossing, pushing it to Oshodi U-bridge. Onlookers causing more harm than good. Men on ground, Necessary Agencies @lasambus @followlasema," LASTMA tweeted.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.