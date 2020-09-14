Nigeria: Train Rams Into Bus in Lagos

A moving train rammed into a Volkswagen bus at Oshodi area of Lagos on Monday.

The accident occurred around 8:15 a.m.

Details of the accident are still sketchy but the bus appears to have been on the rail track.

The Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) were at the scene at the time of this report and shared pictures of the accident.

"A train ran into a Volkswagen T4 bus at the ARENA crossing, pushing it to Oshodi U-bridge. Onlookers causing more harm than good. Men on ground, Necessary Agencies @lasambus @followlasema," LASTMA tweeted.

Details later...