Egypt Air to Operate 26 Flights On Monday to Ferry 2,100 Passengers

14 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Air will operate 26 flights on Monday14/9/020 to ferry nearly 2,100 passengers to 19 destinations.

In a statement released on Sunday13/9/2020, the national flag carrier said a single flight will head to each of Paris, London, Milan, Istanbul, Nairobi, Khartoum, Beirut, Manama and Sharjah.

It added that three flights will head to Dubai and two to Abu Dhabi.

Four exceptional flights will be operated to Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha and Dammam.

Six domestic flights will be also operated; two to each of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada and one to each of Aswan and Luxor, according to the statement.

