Egypt Probes Boosting Tourism, Antiquities Cooperation With Saudi Arabia, Sudan

14 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt probes boosting Tourism, antiquities cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Sudan

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El Anany discussed on Sunday 13/9/2020with Sudan's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Faisal Mohamed Saleh ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and antiquities.

In a phone call, the two ministers probed exchanging expertise in rehabilitating artefacts, developing museums and archaeological sites, and training young archaeologists and restorers, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

Anany also phoned his Saudi counterpart Ahmed al-Khatib with discussing ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the archaeological and tourist domains.

