Egypt probes boosting Tourism, antiquities cooperation with Saudi Arabia, Sudan

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El Anany discussed on Sunday 13/9/2020with Sudan's Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Faisal Mohamed Saleh ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and antiquities.

In a phone call, the two ministers probed exchanging expertise in rehabilitating artefacts, developing museums and archaeological sites, and training young archaeologists and restorers, the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

Anany also phoned his Saudi counterpart Ahmed al-Khatib with discussing ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the archaeological and tourist domains.