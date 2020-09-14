South Africa: President Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral for George Bizos

George Bizos (file photo).
14 September 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late human rights lawyer and social activist, Advocate George Bizos, by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for him.

President Ramaphosa authorised that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday, 12 September, until the evening of the Special Official Funeral on Thursday, 17 September.

The renowned human rights lawyer passed away on the afternoon of 9 September 2020 at the age of 92.

Bizos was born in Kirani, Greece. He came to South Africa with his father in 1941.

He dedicated his legal career to fighting for basic human rights, while representing numerous high-profile activists in political trials including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and others accused in both the 1956 Treason and 1963 Rivonia trials.

President Ramaphosa described Bizos as one of the best legal minds in South Africa, who contributed immensely to the attainment of democracy.

"George Bizos was a well-known name and he had an incisive legal mind. He was also one of the architects of our Constitution, who contributed immensely. He will be sorely missed.

"We bow our heads in honour of the contribution he made to our democracy," said President Ramaphosa at the time of Bizos's passing.

Tributes Pour In For George Bizos, Mandela Attorney and Friend
