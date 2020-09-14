Tanzania: Lugalo Golf Club Unveils Date for Ladies Fiddle

TANZANIA People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf course of Dar es Salaam will be on fire on September 23rd this year, when Ladies Section hosts special Fiddle tournament.

As revealed by the club's Ladies Captain, Hawa Wanyeche, they have organised the special event that will go together with the handing over of an upgraded ladies' changing room whose renovation took place last year.

Wanyeche, who is also the national ladies team captain, said the preparation for the event that is open for both ladies and men has started and going on well.

"We are delighted that our sponsors who renovated the changing room, have already completed the work, it is an important work as Lugalo is one of the wonderful club that deserves its facilities to match the standard deserved," she noted.

The captain has lauded sponsors NCBA, Resolution Insurance Brokers Ltd and Lugalo's Breakfast golf group for their timely support.

"It is highly awaited moment for ladies, all sponsors have done tremendous works and they all deserve lots of thanks," she said.

She said that sponsors have also organised wonderful prizes for winners at different categories, while all ladies participants will walk out with t-shirt too.

"I want to welcome all ladies to come in big number to colour the event," she added.

Wanyeche stressed that they are happy that despite a short notice ladies have already responded well the call and several of them have confirmed to participate in the 18-hole battle.

Marianne Mugo a Resolution Insurance Managing Director, is among those confirmed their participation in the event.

According to captain national teams member Angel Eaton and himself will join others at the event.

Also in the list so far are Hilda Reiffenstein, Joyce Ndyetabura, Sara Dennis, Sophia Ally, Christina Charles, Mary Kinuthia, Semeni Bwaguzo, Khadija Selemani, Glory Nyange, Chiku Elias, Amina Hamid and Queen Siraki.