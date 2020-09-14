East Africa: Nigerian Envoy Bids EAC Farewell, Optimistic About Integration

OUTGOING Nigerian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Dr Sahabi Isa Gada, has expressed optimism over the state of East African Community (EAC) integration.

Speaking after visiting EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko recently, the envoy said he was proud of seeing positive developments in the regional integration agenda.

Dr Gada further commended the progress registered by the EAC, saying it was an inspiration for other regional economic communities on the African continent.

The high commissioner also spoke of a need to encourage deeper integration through increased business exchanges and expressed his country's readiness to share experiences with the EAC for bilateral relations.

In his rejoinder, the EAC secretary-general congratulated his guest on his successful tour of duty and for strengthening friendly relations between the EAC and Nigeria.

Mr Mfumukeko informed his guest that the EAC Secretariat would continue streamlining its activities, focusing on a few priority areas, which would produce results that impacted on the lives of East African nationals.

The secretary-general briefed the Nigerian Ambassador on the developments taking place in EAC and great milestones being recorded in the East African regional integration initiatives.

According to Mr Mfumukeko, the EAC and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), are building blocks for the continental integration agenda and need to work together to achieve intended goals.

"Integration is not an easy movement as it needs vision, courage and commitment of the Partner States to propel the agenda."

The secretary-general and his guest discussed at length how to upscale EAC-Nigeria relations.

Dr Gada's mission in Tanzania and the EAC comes to an end after three-year tour of duty.