Tanzania: Samatta Upbeat About Epl Stay

AFTER speculations that Taifa Stars skipper Mbwana Samatta is heading to an exit door at his Aston Villa team, the player has responded back, saying he is still there.

On his Instagram page, Samatta recently wrote: "I am still here in the English Premier League (EPL). No need to give up.

Every successful person in the world is a hustler in one way or the other. We all hustle to get where we need to be."

Recently, the United Kingdom's Mail Online Sport reported that Villa's Head Coach Dean Smith is set to overhaul his squad before the EPL transfer window expires on October 4th, this year hence Samatta may be the victim of the exercise.

The Sportsmail also reported that coach Smith is searching for another striker to partner with Watkins, who is so far the most expensive player to be recruited from the championship side Brentford.

Samatta joined Aston Villa during the January transfer period from Belgian side KRC Genk but due to the demand of his new club to get extra two strikers, his future at the London based club seems unlikely.

The Taifa Star's captain managed to score two goals during the second round of the last season after landing in England. He scored against Bournemouth in the EPL encounter as well as one goal he netted against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in which, his side lost 2-1.

Meanwhile, the same UK based paper has reported that a Turkish side Besiktas may go for Samatta if he will be offloaded at the Villa Park.

On his recent Instagram post where he posed with Villa's Assistant Coach John Terry, Samatta wrote: "Previously, it was just like a dream as I used to go to the football watching booths in Mbagala Rangi Tatu to watch them playing.

"Today, I should say I am lucky or because of hard work, which has brought me with them and I am happy with where I have reached.

"Let me take this chance to encourage all the upcoming young players that they can successfully achieve whatever dream they have," wrote Samatta.

Aston Villa narrowly survived EPL relegation last season as they attained 35 points from their 38 games, only one point above relegated team Bournemouth.