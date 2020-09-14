Ethiopia: House Activities in the Eyes of Legal Experts

The parliament has been criticized for many years following its failure to effectively discharge responsibility in terms of overseeing the activities of executive bodies. Recently, the House reported that it began parliament reform to align its procedure with the national reform agenda. Different researches were done on selected sectors and a program office has been established to ensure the overall procedures better performance of the House.

It was revealed that the House is preparing a guidebook, taking the experience of other countries, in a bid to strengthen its capacity of monitoring and supervising activities of executive and judicial bodies as well as that of other federal institutions. It is also working hard to identify and address strategic problems. A manual is being prepared to examine and modernize House's legislative system and a team of legal experts, which helps the House to scrutinize its legislative system, was also set up.

It was noted that the guidebook will be put in place next year. This move is expected to help lawmakers successfully discharge their entrusted mandate and keep the powerful executive body in check. The upcoming year is a special year in the history of the Ethiopian parliament. According to the Constitution, the House of Peoples' Representatives shall be elected for a term of five years. Elections for a new House shall be concluded one month earlier from House's term expire. The national elections, which was about to be conducted last August is postponed for undetermined time because of COVID-19 pandemic.

As a country, we do have a series of assignments to do in connection with coronavirus pandemic, upcoming national elections, ensuring peace and security, eradicating corruption, and the likes. Hence, the role of the House is irreplaceable as it is the highest decision making body. Amdegebriel Admassu, senior legal expert, told The Ethiopian Herald that the duties of members of the House of Peoples' Representatives are set out briefly in the constitution.

"The main functions of the House granted by the constitution are lawmaking, overseeing the executive bodies, representing the electorate, and fostering parliament diplomacy." He went on saying that the constitution stipulates all sovereign power resides in the Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia and their sovereignty shall be expressed through their representatives elected in accordance with this Constitution and through their direct democratic participation.

He noted that the House through its standing committee has to evaluate each sector's activities ranging from annual plan formulation to their proper implementation. If there are pitfalls in the institutions, the standing committees recommend them to help address their respective weaknesses. He also indicated that the House is mandated to question the Federal officials including the prime minister, and investigate the way how the executive runs activities to discharge its responsibilities.

He said, "Previously, billions of Birr has been wasted through corruption and citizens' rights have been violated. Besides, the council could hardly play its role as it should be. Had the council played its role properly, the above problems wouldn't have taken place or wouldn't have been witnessed to this extent." According to him, when there is a legal gap, the house has to initiate or make laws. Of course, there are some good deeds that the council has done in terms of amending restrictive proclamations. However, a lot remains to be done.

He insisted that in the upcoming year, the House has to identify the restrictive laws and amend them, and it has to play its roles in the fight against corruption. Tadesse Melaku, Assistant Professor of Law at Hawassa University, on his part told The Ethiopian Herald that the House has a significant role in getting the national reform more institutional.

He said, "The House amended different restrictive laws like civil society organizations and anti-terrorism proclamations. This is a good start; however, it has to amend the remaining restrictive proclamations." He also noted that the constitutional mandates of the House are stipulated briefly in the constitution. However, in the previous years, the House has been failing to fulfill its constitutional mandates, because, it was not well capacitated to supervise and monitor the executive bodies.

He said that, in addition to reviewing the sectors' performance report, the House has to call officials for hearing when the need arises. As to him, the House needs to play its part in preparing enabling ground for the upcoming national elections, ensuring peace and security in the country, and containing corruption in collaborating with concerned bodies in the upcoming year. He said, "There is a need to develop systems that are conducive to expose corrupt officials.

This means, those who expose acts of corruption need to be rewarded and a system must be designed to protect and well safeguard them. Officials who care about the country, responsible and self-less ones should be encouraged to come to power."

The Ethiopian herald September 11/2020