Africa: All Rise - Dikgang Moseneke Gives a Bird's-Eye View of Constitutional Issues in South Africa

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anton Katz

In his latest book, All Rise, Dikgang Moseneke - who has a rich eye for what makes a better society for all - reveals how the Constitutional Court often sailed through stormy seas. The book gives a bird's-eye view of the constitutional issues of the time.

On 13 November 2016 I gave Justice Dikgang Moseneke's personal memoir, My Own Liberator five out five stars on the amazon.com website. I wrote "his memoir was not only an important contribution to the library of books dealing with the harshness, stupidity (silliness) and sheer criminality of apartheid race discrimination, but also a delightful description of the courageous journey of a 15-year-old boy jailed for 10 years solely for standing up to that criminality. Moseneke demonstrates that hard work and education are important tools for a successful and rewarding life. Diligence and industry are necessary to pursue social justice on every level. What a special book."

Moseneke's second book, his judicial memoir, is also special. But in distinctive ways. The Justice reminds us that judicial memoirs are popular in the United States, and that he had to summon much energy to produce his. But for all South African lawyers, and indeed anyone with a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.