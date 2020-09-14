Africa: All Rise - Dikgang Moseneke Gives a Bird's-Eye View of Constitutional Issues in South Africa

analysis

In his latest book, All Rise, Dikgang Moseneke - who has a rich eye for what makes a better society for all - reveals how the Constitutional Court often sailed through stormy seas. The book gives a bird's-eye view of the constitutional issues of the time.

On 13 November 2016 I gave Justice Dikgang Moseneke's personal memoir, My Own Liberator five out five stars on the amazon.com website. I wrote "his memoir was not only an important contribution to the library of books dealing with the harshness, stupidity (silliness) and sheer criminality of apartheid race discrimination, but also a delightful description of the courageous journey of a 15-year-old boy jailed for 10 years solely for standing up to that criminality. Moseneke demonstrates that hard work and education are important tools for a successful and rewarding life. Diligence and industry are necessary to pursue social justice on every level. What a special book."

Moseneke's second book, his judicial memoir, is also special. But in distinctive ways. The Justice reminds us that judicial memoirs are popular in the United States, and that he had to summon much energy to produce his. But for all South African lawyers, and indeed anyone with a...