South Africa: From Schoolyard Bullies to Emerging Fascists - the EFF's Unstoppable Politics of Violence

13 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Daily Maverick timeline tracker reveals at least 11 serious instances of violence -- or violent intent and potential for violence -- in two years by the EFF, with accountability in only two.

The EFF has instrumentalised violence as a key part of its political strategy and it's working for the start-up party.

Clicks, which published a racist campaign for a haircare brand, caved in to the EFF's brinkmanship when it reached a rapprochement with the party on 10 September. It has done what the party told it to - disburse sanitary towels and bursaries as per EFF instruction - even though 37 stores were vandalised by EFF members, many in party regalia.

The party has denied its members were the culprits, as it often does when things turn violent - as they frequently do. It has told Clicks it will help identify the "agents provocateurs" and see that justice is done.

Don't hold your breath.

Violence is now a method with the EFF, as...

