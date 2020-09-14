South Africa: From Schoolyard Bullies to Emerging Fascists - the EFF's Unstoppable Politics of Violence

analysis

Daily Maverick timeline tracker reveals at least 11 serious instances of violence -- or violent intent and potential for violence -- in two years by the EFF, with accountability in only two.

The EFF has instrumentalised violence as a key part of its political strategy and it's working for the start-up party.

Clicks, which published a racist campaign for a haircare brand, caved in to the EFF's brinkmanship when it reached a rapprochement with the party on 10 September. It has done what the party told it to - disburse sanitary towels and bursaries as per EFF instruction - even though 37 stores were vandalised by EFF members, many in party regalia.

Deputy President of the Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) Floyd Shivambu at Sandton City Mall during the national shutdown of all Clicks outlets on September 07, 2020 in Sandton, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

The party has denied its members were the culprits, as it often does when things turn violent - as they frequently do. It has told Clicks it will help identify the "agents provocateurs" and see that justice is done.

Don't hold your breath.

Violence is now a method with the EFF, as...