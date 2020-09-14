East Africa: M-Pesa Unaffected During Safaricom Service Upgrade

All Mpesa services remained in operation as Safaricom upgraded sections of their network to boost capacity and resilience.

Safaricom last week announced a service interruption and planned maintenance that was carried out on Sunday 13 September 2020. The service operator has been undertaking maintenance activities for the last few months, in a bid to continue boosting capacity and resilience of their systems.

During the Sunday exercise, Safaricom Cloud, Lipa Na M-PESA, M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA, the Safaricom app, M-PESA Daraja API, mobile banking, international money transfers, VAS services, and Safaricom Online Customer support were not available.

Despite the many aspects of Safaricom services being unavailable, the most important and prominent service was largely unaffected. M-PESA services including send money, deposit and withdrawal were running smoothly.

The timing of the maintenance activity had been planned to result in the least inconvenience to Safaricom customers, 12 midnight to 5 am. This comes at a time when the world is steadily getting ready for the advancement of networking into the 5G era.