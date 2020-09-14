South Africa: The EFF Is a Direct Threat to Our Democracy

opinion

South African politics is a strange beast and unique in the world in one important respect. Here the genuine left has no representation in Parliament, but many neoliberals, and all of the kleptocrats, misrepresent themselves as left. This indicates that left ideas have real support in society even though there is no genuine left party in Parliament.

Since the height of the State Capture era, the kleptocrats in the ANC have misrepresented themselves as "pro-poor" and generally progressive. They have tried to argue that popular outrage against looting is really a front for reactionary forces that oppose the left. This is a joke. All the major organisations of the poor and the working class oppose the looters, and the poor got significantly poorer under Jacob Zuma. To make matters worse, the Marikana massacre and the assassination of a number of grass-roots activists happened under Zuma. His regime was both massively corrupt and seriously authoritarian.

The Sunday Independent, a paper strongly aligned to the kleptocratic faction of the ANC, has even used Noam Chomsky, a renowned left-wing thinker, to justify xenophobia. Everywhere in...