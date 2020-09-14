South Africa: The EFF Is a Direct Threat to Our Democracy

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Imraan Buccus

South African politics is a strange beast and unique in the world in one important respect. Here the genuine left has no representation in Parliament, but many neoliberals, and all of the kleptocrats, misrepresent themselves as left. This indicates that left ideas have real support in society even though there is no genuine left party in Parliament.

Since the height of the State Capture era, the kleptocrats in the ANC have misrepresented themselves as "pro-poor" and generally progressive. They have tried to argue that popular outrage against looting is really a front for reactionary forces that oppose the left. This is a joke. All the major organisations of the poor and the working class oppose the looters, and the poor got significantly poorer under Jacob Zuma. To make matters worse, the Marikana massacre and the assassination of a number of grass-roots activists happened under Zuma. His regime was both massively corrupt and seriously authoritarian.

The Sunday Independent, a paper strongly aligned to the kleptocratic faction of the ANC, has even used Noam Chomsky, a renowned left-wing thinker, to justify xenophobia. Everywhere in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.