South Africa: SACP Turns Up the Heat in War of Words With Zanu-PF

analysis

The South African Communist Party has added to the war of words with Zimbabwe by saying that Zanu-PF is a revolutionary movement that is declining to the extent that 'Zimbabweans are running away from their own country'.

SACP First Deputy Secretary Solly Mapaila said there is "growing authoritarianism in Zimbabwe which we reject with the contempt it deserves, particularly from our comrades in Zanu-PF". Mapaila, who doesn't hold any government or ANC position, was much harsher in his public criticism than leaders of the SACP's alliance partner the ANC, especially after their swifter-than-planned return from Harare on Wednesday night.

"We don't think a revolutionary movement should decline in its ethos and democratic practices in the way that it is happening [with Zanu-PF], whilst denying it, where you are seeing Zimbabweans running away from their own country. And I think if any revolutionary movement will think that they can achieve any objectives without their people, it's a pipe dream," he told a Zoom press conference on Sunday, following the party's weekend central committee meeting.

SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande, who is also minister of higher education, science and technology, was more measured, but still more critical than his Cabinet and ANC...