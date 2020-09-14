Ethiopian Cities, Universities Beef Up Sisterly Ties Abroad

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that it has strengthening twinning of 32 higher educations and 27 cities with other foreign higher educations, cities and established twining of new five cities and 11 universities during the previous budget year.

According to Ministry's Public Diplomacy Affairs Directorate General, during the previous budget year, Ethiopia has made successful public diplomacy in promoting Ethiopia, strengthening relations with other countries peoples and working closely with Ethiopian diaspora.

Acting Director-General of the Directorate General Endawek Tesfaye told The Ethiopian Herald that as part of public diplomacy during the previous budget year, the Ministry with its missions abroad worked to strengthen the already existed twinning of Ethiopian cities with other foreign cities and higher educations with foreign higher educations.

According to Endawek during the budget year, twinning of 32 higher education institutions and 27 cities were strengthened and made the existed relation functional. He added that five new city-to-city and 11 university-to-university twinning was also established during the budget year with preliminary level where the institutions and cities are expected to sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoU).

According to the acting director, the university-to-university and city-to-city twinning focus is mainly based on the MoU agreement of the parties focusing mainly to work cooperatively for mutual development.

The twinning of higher education's aims experience sharing, scholarship awards, participating in community developments, sharing research results and providing supports especially to strengthen academic researches, he added.

While the city-to-city twinning focuses on experience sharing, city beautification, cities development activities and providing financial supports mainly, according to their agreements.

In this case, the already formed twinnings are working together in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, as different cities and higher education institutions are supporting their allies in fighting the pandemic with providing necessary equipment and financial supports.

Meanwhile, during the previous budget year in public diplomacy sector Ethiopia has registered various achievements at it organized and participated over 100 events with Ethiopian diaspora, foreign business men, friends and associations.

In addition Ethiopian cultural group visiting to Eritrea, Ethiopian parliament members team led by house speaker visiting to Uganda and Sudanese public team visit to Addis Ababa were among the successful achievements of the year, it was learnt.