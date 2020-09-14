South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Says He Is Hands-Off in Alleged Goliath Assassination Plot Investigation

14 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has denied that he personally ordered extra security for Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath after an alleged assassination plot was uncovered. He also denied sending officials to investigate the plot.

In the emerging showdown between Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, the Office of the Chief Justice has finally broken its silence on the matter.

In a media statement issued on Sunday, a full nine days after reports of the alleged plot were first revealed in the media, the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) sought to clarify its "position" on the "handling of the alleged plot to assassinate Deputy Judge President Goliath".

The OCJ also revealed that two months after the alleged plot had been reported on and investigated - in which a senior Cape Town DPCI (Hawks) member had been implicated - the Western Cape SAPS had still not furnished the office with a report.

An investigation into the alleged planned hit was conducted by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) and a report was compiled which found enough evidence existed to warrant further investigation.

Inspecting Judge Edwin Cameron later confirmed that he had dispatched "two...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.