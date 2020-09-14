South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Says He Is Hands-Off in Alleged Goliath Assassination Plot Investigation

analysis

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has denied that he personally ordered extra security for Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath after an alleged assassination plot was uncovered. He also denied sending officials to investigate the plot.

In the emerging showdown between Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, the Office of the Chief Justice has finally broken its silence on the matter.

In a media statement issued on Sunday, a full nine days after reports of the alleged plot were first revealed in the media, the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) sought to clarify its "position" on the "handling of the alleged plot to assassinate Deputy Judge President Goliath".

The OCJ also revealed that two months after the alleged plot had been reported on and investigated - in which a senior Cape Town DPCI (Hawks) member had been implicated - the Western Cape SAPS had still not furnished the office with a report.

An investigation into the alleged planned hit was conducted by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) and a report was compiled which found enough evidence existed to warrant further investigation.

Inspecting Judge Edwin Cameron later confirmed that he had dispatched "two...