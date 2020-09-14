South Africa: The Playing Fields Are Still Far From Level for Women in Sport

analysis

Most male-dominated sports have branched out to include women only over the past few decades. Before that, women in sports such as football and rugby were an anomaly. Progress has been made to make the sports inclusive, but considerable work still needs to be done.

The Premier Soccer League's (PSL) only female referee, Akhona Makalima, believes that being a female athlete in the male-dominated sports realm can be a very lonely and arduous journey.

"It is not an easy task, and it is not a joyful and happy environment as people would think. There are a lot of challenges that come from being a referee alone, and then there would even be more challenges from having to be a woman in a field that is dominated by men, and dominated by people that think they own football, they were born for football and they know football like the back of their hand," said Makalima.

Babalwa Latsha of South Africa during the Women's Rugby International match between South Africa and Scotland at City Park Stadium on 5 October 2019 in Cape Town. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

"SheRef", as she is popularly known, was part of a stellar panel of...