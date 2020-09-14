Zimbabwe: Kenya Rights Activist Patrick Lumumba Demands Release of Zim Student Leader

Prominent Kenyan human rights activist Patrick Lumumba has demanded that President Emmerson Mnangagwa ends all politically motivated persecutions before calling for the immediate release of ZINASU President Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Ngadziore was arrested last week in Harare after taking part in a protest at Impala Car Rentals demanding the company to reveal the identity of a client that hired one of its vehicles which was later used in Tawanda Muchehiwa's abduction in Bulawayo.

Muchehiwa, a student journalist, was abducted on 30 July by suspected state security agents.

This was a day ahead of the #31July anti-corruption protests. The demonstrations were, however, disrupted by security services.

After his abduction, he was heavily tortured over three days before he was found dumped close to his home.

Repeated calls have been made for police to investigate the abduction and bring Muchehiwa's captors to book.

However, the arrest and denial of bail on Ngadziore last week at the Harare Magistrates' Court has seen Kenya's human rights lawyer demanding his immediate release by Zimbabwean authorities.

"President ED Mnangagwa we hear the young Takudzwa Ngadziore may be in custody. We beseech you to order his immediate release," said Lumumba.

Ngadziore is facing charges of participating in a public gathering with the intent to cause public violence.

He is expected back in court Monday for the continuation of his bail hearing after the magistrate last Friday failed to hear the matter claiming she was busy.