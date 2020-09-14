Zimbabwe: Picture of Crumbling Rural Mash Central School Goes Viral

Tatenda Mashanda/Twitter
Tatenda Mashanda tweet.
13 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A picture of a run-down rural school with a crumbling thatched and believed to be in Mashonaland Central province has gone viral on social media platforms.

Social media users could not believe that a school with such dilapidated structures still existed in Zimbabwe.

One Tatenda Mashanda called on Zimbabweans who hail from Mashonaland Central province to come to the aid of the school to construct new classroom blocks.

"Calling on all my Mashonaland Central brothers and sisters (and of course everyone). You have probably seen this picture of Tsenga Primary School. It's about 10km from Chiswiti primary as if you are going to Chiguma Mutasa. Surely, we can do something," he wrote on Twitter.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.