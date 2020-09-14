South Africa: How George Bizos Wants You to Honour Him

analysis

Much has been said about the devastation of apartheid. And even more is written on how its naked brutality radicalised African responses to it. For much of the early years of its existence, the ANC - the prime liberation organisation - had focused on petitions, marches, delegations. All civil. All optimistic. All respectful. One day the whites-only Parliament will realise the error of its ways and change, it was hoped.

But when apartheid came in 1948 South Africa would change dramatically. DF Malan and his numerous successors - JG Strijdom, HF Verwoerd, JB Vorster - all believed not only in white supremacy, but in black subjugation. And they went about its enforcement, ruthlessly. The 1950s were the days of the Group Areas Act, the Population Registration Act, the Separate Amenities Act - statutes that framed grand apartheid. Cities had to be cleansed of the "black menace". Rights of Africans to the lands of the urban areas were not only restricted, but they were erased, obliterated. Africans would be "temporary sojourners" in the urban centres of their birth.

This period radicalised the black youth of the time. Dr Alfred Bitini Xuma, the cerebral, solid but amiable president of the ANC, had...