Mozambique: A Further 86 Covid-19 Cases, Over Half in Maputo and Matola

Maputo — The Mozambican Health authorities on Friday announced that a further 86 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed, bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,918.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, to date 110,310 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,565 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,139 were tested in public facilities, and 426 in private laboratories. The samples tested in the private sector came from three province - Maputo city (230), Cabo Delgado (186) and Tete (10).

Of all the samples tested, 526 were from Maputo city, 389 from Cabo Delgado, 287 from Maputo province, 161 from Nampula, 78 from Sofala, 65 from Tete, 39 from Zambezia and 20 from Niassa.

The results from 1,479 of the tests were negative, while 86 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bring the total number of people infected since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March to 4,918.

81 of the new cases are Mozambicans, two are Indians, one is a Bangladeshi, one is a Pakistani, and one is Tanzanian. 48 are men or boys and 38 are women or girls, Five are children under five years of age and five are over 65 years old.

38 of these cases are from Maputo city and 13 are from the neighbouring city of Matola Thus Maputo and Matola account for over 59 per cent of the new cases.

18 cases are from Niassa - 12 from the provincial capital, Lichinga, four from Maua district and one from Muembe (the Ministry has clearly omitted one case from this list, since the numbers only add up to 17). Almost all the 20 cases tested in Niassa were positive for the coronavirus.

Five cases are from Nampula (three from Nampula city and two from Nacala Port). Four are from Beira, three are from Tete city, three are from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado, and two are from the Zambezia provincial capital, Quelimane.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 86 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, seven Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo city, but three others were admitted, two in Maputo and one in Gaza. Currently 21 people are under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards - 17 in Maputo city, two in Tete, one in Nampula and one in Gaza.

The Ministry release added that a further 42 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19, 22 of them in Maputo city, 17 in Sofala, two in Inhambane and one in Cabo Delgado. This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,899 (58.9 per cent of all people diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus).

As of Friday, the geographical breakdown of all 4,918 cases, by the provinces in which they were diagnosed, was: Maputo city, 1,869; Maputo province, 861; Cabo Delgado, 649; Nampula, 555; Sofala, 187; Gaza, 180; Zambezia, 172; Niassa, 150; Inhambane, 101; Manica, 98; Tete, 96.

Thus the main statistics for Covid-19 in Mozambique now stand at: 4,918 confirmed cases, of whom 2,899 have made a complete recovery, and 1,984 are active cases. 35 Covid-19 patients have died, 31 from the disease and four from other causes.