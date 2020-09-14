South Africa: The Options for Protesting Refugees When Covid-19 Shelters Close - Repatriation or Local Integration

analysis

Protesting asylum seekers and refugees face repatriation or local integration once the temporary Covid-19 shelters they are housed in close down, reports to Parliament show. The crisis began in October 2019 in Cape Town with a sit-in protest outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees offices in Waldorf Arcade.

It's been nearly a year since a group of refugees and asylum seekers in Cape Town began protesting against xenophobia and pleading for group resettlement to another country. A Home Affairs Parliamentary Committee meeting held on 1 September was meant to table solutions to the ongoing crisis, but was postponed when the City of Cape Town, The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the Department of Home Affairs either failed to submit reports timeously or didn't submit reports at all.

Acting committee chairperson Mosa Chabane expressed his "disappointment" in a statement, saying it was "an important matter that should be treated with urgency".

The refugees and asylum seekers are housed in two temporary shelters which are set to close once the Covid-19 regulations are set to be lifted on 15 October 2020. The meeting on the matter has been deferred to mid-October when Parliament resumes.

The deadline to submit...