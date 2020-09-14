Namibia: GIPF Says It Did Not Build a House for San Family

The Government Institutions Pension Fund recently distanced itself from a news report claiming the Fund, in partnership with the Grootfontein Constituency Office and the Grootfontein Municipality, built a house for a family and committed to paying the water and electricity bills of the owner.

According to the news story which has now been retracted and corrected,, the house was for a San family of six. According to the Fund's marketing manager, Edwin Tjiramba, GIPF does not make any donations or sponsorships and therefore, did not build or maintain a house as reported.

"The GIPF strives to create lasting socio-economic impact by responsibly managing the Fund according to the relevant regulatory framework and investment strategies that benefit both the Fund and the broader society within which the Fund exists," Tjiramba said.