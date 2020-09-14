Namibia: GIPF Says It Did Not Build a House for San Family

14 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Government Institutions Pension Fund recently distanced itself from a news report claiming the Fund, in partnership with the Grootfontein Constituency Office and the Grootfontein Municipality, built a house for a family and committed to paying the water and electricity bills of the owner.

According to the news story which has now been retracted and corrected,, the house was for a San family of six. According to the Fund's marketing manager, Edwin Tjiramba, GIPF does not make any donations or sponsorships and therefore, did not build or maintain a house as reported.

"The GIPF strives to create lasting socio-economic impact by responsibly managing the Fund according to the relevant regulatory framework and investment strategies that benefit both the Fund and the broader society within which the Fund exists," Tjiramba said.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.