Egypt: Prosecutor General Launches Unified Digital Complaint Service

14 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prosecutor general launches unified digital complaint service

Prosecutor general Hamada El Sawi launched on Sunday 13/9/2020the unified digital complaint service for filing the legal complaints and lawsuits online.

The move comes within efforts to develop services introduced by the prosecution and its directorates through digital transformation.

By accessing the (www.ppo.gov.eg) website, citizens or their proxies, whether in Egypt or abroad, could digitally file their reports and complaints, including documents photocopies, without the need to head to the prosecution offices.

Citizens could electronically follow up their complements to keep posted with any updates.

