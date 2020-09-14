Egypt: Defense Minister Honors Retired Army Commanders, Woman Who Paid Ticket for Conscript At Train

Defense minister honors retired army commanders, woman who paid ticket for conscript at train

Minister of Defense and Military Production Colonel Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Zaki witnessed on Sunday13/9/2020 a ceremony to honor a number of retired army commanders in the presence of Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid and commanders of top military branches.

The minister granted the retired commanders the state's awards of the second class after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi approved the awards in appreciation of their efforts and their dedication in performing their national duties during their service in the armed forces.

Addressing the ceremony, one of the oldest commanders extended his thanks to the armed forces and its care for their families as well as its keenness on providing them with all potentials to be qualified at the highest standards during their terms of service.

The minister also conveyed the greetings and appreciation of President Sisi to the retired commanders who have performed their duties with all honesty and dedication in the most tough times the nation has passed through, with the aim of keeping the armed forces as a strong shield for the protection of the homeland and defending its principles and its national security.

He also praised the honored commanders for their role in maintaining the steadfastness of the army in the face of different challenges, giving an example to the coming generations on shouldering their responsibilities.

Minister of Defense and Military Production Colonel Gen. Mohamed Zaki also honored the woman who paid ticket for conscript at train in appreciation of her noble action.

Safiya Ibrahim Youssef Abul Azm - known as "the train woman" - paid the ticket for the conscript who was treated in an uncivilized way while on the train, he said, noting that this was an exceptional incident.

For her part, the woman hailed the ethics of the conscript who acted decently and with self-restrained in this situation.

She noted that the personnel was taking all needed preventive measures.

The Transport Ministry has already apologized to passengers of the train and suspended the train conductor and the supervisor, who both appeared in the video scolding the conscript for refusing to pay LE 22 ($1.4) in a train from Mansoura, the Delta, to Cairo.

An Armed Forces' statement expressed "sincere thanks and appreciation to the great Egyptian woman who witnessed the incident in the train and insisted on paying for the ticket," emphasizing that "what she did was an illustration of the goodness of the Egyptian woman who carries a lot of charity, humanity and motherhood in her heart."