South Africa: Cop Under Cover - Organised Crime, Bank Robbers and Uncut Diamonds

'Don't get shot in your other foot ... ', says Johann van Loggerenberg in his new book, 'Cop Under Cover: My Life in the Shadows With Drug Lords, Robbers and Smugglers'

'A powerful book that shows what spying for the public good might look like.' - Jacob Dlamini, historian and author of The Terrorist Album

In the 1990s former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg was a deep cover police agent, working for a unit that combatted organised crime. He not only rubbed shoulders with drug lords, smugglers and corrupt cops but was also instrumental in foiling a bank heist.

Read his account of his close encounter with uncut diamonds, a group of bank robbers, and a man who got shot in the foot - twice - in this excerpt from his new book Cop Under Cover.

During October 1996 the Organised Crime Unit - the police unit I worked for as a deep cover agent - sent me on a two-week course to learn to evaluate and assess diamonds of all kinds, cut and uncut. I enjoyed not only the change of scenery and the intellectual stimulation, but also not having to sleep with one eye and...