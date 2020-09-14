South Africa: Cop Under Cover - Organised Crime, Bank Robbers and Uncut Diamonds

13 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By The Reading List

'Don't get shot in your other foot ... ', says Johann van Loggerenberg in his new book, 'Cop Under Cover: My Life in the Shadows With Drug Lords, Robbers and Smugglers'

'A powerful book that shows what spying for the public good might look like.' - Jacob Dlamini, historian and author of The Terrorist Album

In the 1990s former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg was a deep cover police agent, working for a unit that combatted organised crime. He not only rubbed shoulders with drug lords, smugglers and corrupt cops but was also instrumental in foiling a bank heist.

Read his account of his close encounter with uncut diamonds, a group of bank robbers, and a man who got shot in the foot - twice - in this excerpt from his new book Cop Under Cover.

***

During October 1996 the Organised Crime Unit - the police unit I worked for as a deep cover agent - sent me on a two-week course to learn to evaluate and assess diamonds of all kinds, cut and uncut. I enjoyed not only the change of scenery and the intellectual stimulation, but also not having to sleep with one eye and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

