Nigeria: Retired Director Donates Tree Seedlings for Beautification of Abuja

14 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

A former Director of Parks and Recreation, Luka Bulus Achi, has donated 67 tree seedlings to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Parks And Recreation to mark his 67th birthday.

Achi said his gesture was inspired by his belief in the mandate setting up the department and would be happy to see Abuja remain an eco-friendly capital city.

A statement by Josie Mudasiru, Assistant Director, Information, in the department, said the retired director, who was accompanied by his former colleague, Nathaniel Atebije, a retired deputy director and some members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), made the donation on Saturday.

Receiving the seedlings, the Director of Parks and Recreation, Hadjia Riskatu Abdulazeez, said it was a thing of joy to have the support of her former boss.

She said the donation underscored the fact that developing, and beautifying Abuja is not a task to be left in the hands of government officials alone.

She expressed appreciation to the former director who, she said, had shown by his gesture that he wants the progress and success of not only the department but the Federal Capital Territory Administration as a whole.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.