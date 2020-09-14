Nigeria: Retired Director Donates Tree Seedlings for Beautification of Abuja

A former Director of Parks and Recreation, Luka Bulus Achi, has donated 67 tree seedlings to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Department of Parks And Recreation to mark his 67th birthday.

Achi said his gesture was inspired by his belief in the mandate setting up the department and would be happy to see Abuja remain an eco-friendly capital city.

A statement by Josie Mudasiru, Assistant Director, Information, in the department, said the retired director, who was accompanied by his former colleague, Nathaniel Atebije, a retired deputy director and some members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), made the donation on Saturday.

Receiving the seedlings, the Director of Parks and Recreation, Hadjia Riskatu Abdulazeez, said it was a thing of joy to have the support of her former boss.

She said the donation underscored the fact that developing, and beautifying Abuja is not a task to be left in the hands of government officials alone.

She expressed appreciation to the former director who, she said, had shown by his gesture that he wants the progress and success of not only the department but the Federal Capital Territory Administration as a whole.