Malawi: State House Says Chakwera Cannot Stop Abortion Debate - MPs to Consider to Amend Law

Malawi News Agency
President Lazarus Chakwera (file photo).
14 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

Parliament is set to discuss a Termination of Pregnancy bill which aims at expanding avenues for women to have safe abortion.

Speaking during the Weekly Briefings on Monday, presidential press secretary Brian Banda said the bill is coming in the House as a private member's bill.

MP will debate, pass or reject the Bill to amend the existing Abortion Law so that termination of 'unwanted pregnancies' can be legalised to girls or women that are raped, imbeciles, or persons that are enticed and fall pregnant, among other groups, according to chairperson of a Parliamentary Committee on Health, Mathews Ngwale.

The bill has already courted controversy as it has divided opinion between those in its support and those against it.

However, Banda said the President believes in contact and dialogue and cannot stop the debate on the matter.

He added that those against the Bill should lobby members of Parliament to support their point of view.

The majority of induced abortion procedures in Malawi are performed under clandestine and unsafe conditions. Complications from abortions have been estimated to account for between 6% and 18% of maternal deaths in Malawi.

Abortion is only legal in Malawi to save a woman's life. Obtaining an abortion for any other reason is punishable by 7-14 years in prison.

The current bill aims at providing more options for women who want to procure abortion.

But the faith groups that include Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and Public Affairs Committee (PAC), maintained their position that any life, be it of unborn or born baby, is sacred.

According to Ngwale, owing to high maternal mortality rate, Malawi Law Commission (MLC) conducted a research and later made recommendations to Ministry of Health on what could be done if the maternal rate could be reduced.

He said the recommendations included the proposed amendments to the existing Abortion Law.

"The current law only allows doctors to save the life of a woman in danger to lose her life. But we want further exceptions; we want to expand the grounds on the same law," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.