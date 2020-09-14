South Africa: The Way Forward - Taxi Bodies to Reimagine the Future

analysis

Over the next weeks, all nine provinces will host discussions at a planned taxi lekgotla, as announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Taxi organisations say this is the first step towards formalising and professionalising the highly contested industry.

The plan for a national taxi lekgotla has been welcomed by two of the biggest representatives - the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

On Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the release of the discussion documents for the planned taxi lekgotla, which is due to take place at the end of October. The minister told journalists: "The history of the taxi industry is littered with gruesome tales of conflicts and violence that has left many people dead and families robbed of breadwinners... it is a history of struggles for survival."

Mbalula said the industry has the potential to become a "model for real empowerment... this is an industry that generates revenue in excess of R40-billion per annum and consumes more than 2.1 billion litres of fuel per annum".

The lekgotla was initially due to take place in April, but due to Covid-19 restrictions on movement, it was pushed back to October, when South Africa observes...