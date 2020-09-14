South Africa: The Way Forward - Taxi Bodies to Reimagine the Future

13 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Over the next weeks, all nine provinces will host discussions at a planned taxi lekgotla, as announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula. Taxi organisations say this is the first step towards formalising and professionalising the highly contested industry.

The plan for a national taxi lekgotla has been welcomed by two of the biggest representatives - the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

On Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the release of the discussion documents for the planned taxi lekgotla, which is due to take place at the end of October. The minister told journalists: "The history of the taxi industry is littered with gruesome tales of conflicts and violence that has left many people dead and families robbed of breadwinners... it is a history of struggles for survival."

Mbalula said the industry has the potential to become a "model for real empowerment... this is an industry that generates revenue in excess of R40-billion per annum and consumes more than 2.1 billion litres of fuel per annum".

The lekgotla was initially due to take place in April, but due to Covid-19 restrictions on movement, it was pushed back to October, when South Africa observes...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Union Secures 'Tangible Results' in Nile Dam Talks
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Prince, Kiddwaya Get The Boot From #BBNaija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Controversy Trails Killing of Benue's Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.