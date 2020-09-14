Nigeria: Ourtv Secured Laliga Broadcasting Rights for Nigeria

OurTv is a Direct-To-Home (DTH) TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of homegrown services. The company has entered a new partnership with LaLiga matches which will be aired on Our Sports Channel.

"The partnership is part of the fulfilment of one of the promises made to our esteemed OurTv users and sports lovers who have constantly been demanding for Live Matches," announced Mr Olusola Peters, Head of Marketing at OurTv.

"This is one major milestone for OurTv and we want to thank our esteemed users who have always believed and supported us. "We value your input and suggestions as it is a core culture in OurTv to listen and please our viewers as much as we can," he added.