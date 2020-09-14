Nigeria: Ourtv Secured Laliga Broadcasting Rights for Nigeria

14 September 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

OurTv is a Direct-To-Home (DTH) TV broadcast satellite service with onetime payment of set-up boxes that offers over 18 unique and exciting channels with the use of homegrown services. The company has entered a new partnership with LaLiga matches which will be aired on Our Sports Channel.

"The partnership is part of the fulfilment of one of the promises made to our esteemed OurTv users and sports lovers who have constantly been demanding for Live Matches," announced Mr Olusola Peters, Head of Marketing at OurTv.

"This is one major milestone for OurTv and we want to thank our esteemed users who have always believed and supported us. "We value your input and suggestions as it is a core culture in OurTv to listen and please our viewers as much as we can," he added.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
