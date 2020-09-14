Namibia: More Benefit From Old Mutual's Generosity

Nkurenkuru — As part of their countrywide food supply relief, Old Mutual Namibia extended its Covid-19 food delivery outreach to the Kavango West region aimed to benefit eight constituencies in dire need of basic food items.

The latest food parcels consisting of non-perishable food valued at a total value of N$59 770 will support 100 vulnerable households in the Tondoro and Ncamagoro constituencies.

At the same handover, Old Mutual also donated blankets and food consignment to the value of N$50 000.00 to the San community from Mukekete village in the Mpungu constituency.

Naftali Amukena, a sales manager at Old Mutual, Rundu during the handover indicated that a news article published in The Namibia newspaper prompted the donation.

"On 15 June 2020, an article was published in The Namibian newspaper reporting on the San community living in extreme poverty. This deeply touched our hearts and we decided to assist by extending support to this marginalised vulnerable community," he said.

Amukena further indicated that the donations were part of the N$5 million which Old Mutual pledged to the nation to help address some challenges posed by the pandemic early this year.

"I would like to assure that as a responsible and caring business that has been serving Namibians for the past 100 years, Old Mutual remains a friend in uncertain times," Amukena added.

Sakeus Kudumo, the regional councillor for Musese constituency during his acceptance speech confirmed that it is indeed a difficult year as all forms of life are affected by the pandemic and Kavango West region is no exception to this.

He added that the provision of food is one of the challenges brought by the pandemic in the region and that Old Mutual came on board with their generous assistance. He encouraged Old Mutual to continue assisting other marginalised and vulnerable members of the Kavango West society.

Kavango West region was the last region to receive the foods as other regions had already received.