Namibia: Missing Docket Delays Kandjii's Trial

14 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The case of Katutura Central constituency councillor and parliamentarian Ambrosius Kandjii was postponed after the court could not locate his docket.

The matter was on the court roll last week to determine the dates on which Kandjii's trial would begin.

However, such could not happen after the prosecutor Chainda Mpule informed the court that she never received the docket after the case was transferred to their court from the A-court for trial.

Thus, magistrate Olga Likando postponed the matter to 25 September for the State to locate the docket.

His bail of N$3 000 was extended until his scheduled appearance in court.

The prosecutor general decided to prosecute the 49-year-old Kandjii on charges ranging from malicious damage to property, common assault, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm.

The charges that Kandjii will be standing trial for stem from an incident that took place on 24 April at his residence in Katutura.

It is alleged that a 31-year-old female went to Kandjii's house to seek his assistance to be registered for the emergency income grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected for previously being a taxpayer.

However, she is no longer employed.

The EIG is a one-off N$750 provision by the government to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on the less fortunate.

However, an argument broke out which allegedly resulted in Kandjii punching the woman in the face and later pointing a gun at her.

Kandjii will also be prosecuted for another assault incident that took place on the same day. It is alleged that he maliciously damaged the bonnet and windscreen of a car of 26-year-old man who was in the company of the woman.

He is further alleged to have assaulted him as well.

Katuu Kaura represented Kandjii during his court appearance.

Copyright © 2020 New Era.

